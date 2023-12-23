Vibrant Painting Exhibition Captivates Audience At The 16Th Global Film Festival Noida 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 16th Global Film Festival Noida (GFFN) witnessed a spectacular showcase of diverse artistic expressions through a vibrant exhibition of paintings by artists from across India. The exhibition, held at Marwah Studios, became a visual feast for attendees, featuring an array of captivating artworks from both seasoned and emerging artists.



Inaugurating the painting exhibition, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the Founder of Noida Film City and President of the 16th GFFN, emphasized the profound influence paintings have on filmmakers. He noted that paintings serve as a wellspring of inspiration for filmmakers, guiding them in creating visually stunning and compositionally rich scenes in their feature films. Dr. Marwah underscored the importance of developing aesthetic sensibilities through the study and appreciation of art.



The esteemed dignitaries present at the exhibition included Her Excellency Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Ambassador of Venezuela; Pehlaj Nehlani, veteran filmmaker and former Chair for the Censor Board of Certification; Conrad Nana Kojo Asiedu, First Secretary at the High Commission of Ghana; Dr. Ammar Abdulhamed Khader, Cultural Attachï¿1⁄2 at the Embassy of Iraq; Lasha Japaridze, Charge dï¿1⁄2Affairs at the Embassy of Georgia; Neelam Sharma, renowned actress; Sukhwant Dhaddha, acclaimed Director; Asif Aza Khan, prominent Producer; and Trilok Malik, a respected film producer and director from the USA.



The exhibition received widespread praise for the high caliber of paintings on display. Attendees lauded the artists for their colorful and evocative works, which added an extra dimension of cultural richness to the overall spectacle of the film festival. The fusion of cinematic and visual arts proved to be a delightful and harmonious celebration of creativity at the 16th Global Film Festival Noida.



