Experience the incredible as Dubai shopping festival delivers another fortnight of deals, entertainment and events

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Get ready for an exhilarating shopping experience as we dive into the third week of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the world's longest-running festival of its kind.



After two weeks of incredible deals, exclusive offers, and extraordinary entertainment, this week is set to elevate your shopping journey to new heights. Prepare to be amazed by jaw-dropping discounts on fashion, electronics, and home decor, while being captivated by live performances and cultural events that continue to enchant both residents and visitors. As 2023 draws to a close, the city will illuminate the skies with dazzling fireworks and mesmerising drone shows, creating a truly awe-inspiring finale. With spectacular raffles, extraordinary family events, flash sales, incredible entertainment, and food festivals taking place across the city, get ready to buckle up and embrace the very best DSF has to offer. Join us for an unforgettable third week filled with endless shopping possibilities and extraordinary experiences that will leave you with cherished memories.



NYE celebrations



There is nowhere else like Dubai when it comes to New Year’s Eve celebrations. From out-of-this-world firework displays, to incredible drone shows, beach parties, and headline acts, the city pulls out all the stops to usher in the new year. Renowned for its incredible fireworks shows, this year’s NYE in Dubai will be no exception.



Gather your friends and family for a night to remember as Hatta, Al Seef, Bluewaters & The Beach, JBR illuminate the skies with a dazzling display of fireworks courtesy of Al Zarooni Group. What’s more, look forward to incredible drone shows at Bluewaters & The Beach, JBR as well.



Alternatively, bid farewell to 2023 with a bang at Dubai Opera. This year, American singer Fantastic Negrito will light up the stage with a phenomenal performance, along with upbeat sets by the Dubai Opera Big Band and DJ Slim at the iconic Downtown Dubai venue before the legendary Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the skies of Dubai to usher in 2024. For a party under the stars, Zero Gravity Dubai is the place to be as the city’s favourite beachfront destination hosts a spectacular beach festival to wave goodbye to 2023. Move to the beats of Rudimental, Sigala, and Nathan Dawe, while enjoying a lavish buffet under a sky lit up with fireworks.



Still stuck for something to do? English musical sensation Sting is all set to ensure guests at Atlantis, The Palm’s New Year’s Eve Gala will belt out some of his most famous classics during a night to remember, featuring a 30-piece live band. Guests can also tuck into a lavish buffet spread and fresh delicacies from live-cooking stations.



Last but not least, don’t miss the sensational, free-entry Dubai Lights DSF Drone Show, presented by Emarat Petroleum, and witness a nightly awe-inspiring synchronised display paint the sky with cutting-edge drone technology taking place at The Beach, JBR and Bluewaters at 8pm, and then at 10pm. This year’s show features not one, but two all-new displays each night, showcasing the breathtaking capabilities of drone technology. Marvel as 800 drones take flight, creating a symphony of colours and shapes, to form stories that will leave viewers in awe. In addition, there will be a mesmerising fireworks spectacle to light up the night sky and add to the evening’s festivities and excitement.



12-Hour-Sale



The eagerly-anticipated exclusive 12-Hour Sale at Majid Al Futtaim Malls will return on Tuesday, 26 December with amazing not-to-miss deals of up to 90 percent off on favourite brands across the city. This strictly limited time sale, which takes place from 10am to 10pm, gives shopping enthusiasts a wide range of discounted products across a variety of categories, including lifestyle, electronics, fashion, beauty, homeware, and much more at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Al Shindagha and My City Centre Al Barsha.



Additionally, shoppers spending AED 300 or more can scan their receipts in the SHARE application to automatically enter a lucky draw for the chance to win SHARE points and become the 12 Hour Sale Winner.



Incredible entertainment



Get ready for an extraordinary lineup of musical performances at the Coca-Cola Arena during this year's DSF. On Friday 22 December, the arena will come alive as Chris Brown takes to the stage, showcasing his incredible talent and captivating the audience with his mesmerising performance. Then, on Saturday 30 December, prepare to be electrified by the dynamic performances of Sean Paul and T.I., as they bring their chart-topping hits to the stage, ensuring an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. Get ready to sing, dance, and groove along to their greatest hits as these iconic artists create a night to remember.



But the excitement doesn't stop there. Returning to the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday 29 December is the Sufi sensation, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. This will be his sixth appearance at the arena since 2019, a testament to his popularity and the love he receives from his fans. Hailing from a family of musicians, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is renowned for his heartfelt hits, including classic qawwalis, soulful ghazals, and Bollywood tracks. Prepare to be moved by his soul-stirring performance as he enchants the audience with his remarkable musical prowess.



Finally, on Friday 29 December, Dubai Opera welcomes the legendary composer, pianist, and conductor, Omar Khairat, for a night of musical brilliance. With his remarkable ability to blend contemporary Arabic melodies with Western influences, Omar Khairat has garnered over 20 prestigious awards and has left an indelible mark on both the realms of music and cinema. Experience the magic as he takes center stage and transports the audience on a captivating musical journey.



Don't miss out on these incredible musical events happening throughout the Dubai Shopping Festival. Secure your tickets and get ready to be enthralled by the world-class performances that await you



Unmissable raffles and deals



DSF is synonymous with incredible deals, discounts and promotions from some of the city’s best known and loved brands. The clock is ticking on the final days of the DSF Lucky Receipt. By spending AED 300 or more at any of the 18 participating brands in the, shoppers could be one 324 winners of prizes such as Apple watches and iPads, gold bracelets, homeware item and kitchen appliances, beauty hampers, perfumes and much more before 25 December.



This year, there is also the chance to win big with Tickit, a first-of-its-kind rewards programme offering members an effortless and instant way to earn and redeem points. Shop using your debit or credit card linked to your Tickit account from now until 14 January 2024 and win daily prizes. Additionally, you will get a chance to enter the draw where one lucky winner will win the grand prize of 100,000 Tickit points worth a whopping AED 100,000 in the DSF Golden Tickit. To enter the grand prize draw, spend AED 200 or more during DSF. Make sure your UAE-issued Visa or MasterCard - either debit or credit card - is linked to your account to complete your entry into the prize draws.



Offering even more chances to win, there will also be a series of raffles, including: the DSF Mega Raffle, which will give away brand-new cars to winning ticket holders every day from now to 14 January 2024 as well as a huge AED 500,000 cash prize to one lucky winner at the end of DSF; Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG), where you can shop, spin and win with draws taking place on 23 and 30 December 2023, as well as 6 and 13 January 2024; and the Dubai Jewellery Group, with up to 25 kilos of gold up for grabs at raffle draws every other day until 14 January 2024.



Grab your chance to drive into the New Year with a new set of wheels with the DSF Spend & Win a Land Cruiser with DFCM. Simply spend AED 300 or more at Dubai Festival City Mall to be entered into a raffle to win a shiny new Land Cruiser VXR this DSF.



What better way to start 2024 than an all-new look to your home - completely free? Don't miss the chance to win an incredible AED 200,000 of luxury decor and furniture with the DSF Win a Marina Home Makeover. But hurry as there’s only a few days left to enter. To participate and become one of the four lucky winners to receive a remarkable AED 50,000 makeover, simply make an in-store purchase of AED 2000 before 25 December. Don't let this incredible opportunity slip away; be one of the fortunate few to get the ultimate home makeover.



DSF at Majid Al Futtaim malls will also bring the biggest prize of the year with an incredible AED 1 million in cash to be won by one lucky shopper. Until 14 January 2024, shoppers who spent just AED 300 at any MAF mall can scan their receipts on the SHARE Rewards app to enter the draw for the mega prize.



Experience the thrill of winning not one, but three sets of incredible prizes at Jumbo stores this DSF! Simply spend AED 500 either in-store or on jumboto receive a digital raffle coupon. With nearly 50 chances to win, you could be one of four DSF mega winners walking away with 250g of 22k gold each, or one of five DSF weekly winners scoring the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, 38 DSF daily winners will enjoy exciting experience prizes like car wash services and discounts on attractions. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity – shop now until 14 January 2024 to increase your chances of winning big!

For globetrotters, DSF offers an opportunity to win 1 million Skywards Miles by spending AED 100 at participating stores from now until 14 January - with lucky shoppers set to soar to new heights with Emirates. Additionally, spending AED 250 earns 500 bonus miles per transaction from 23 to 29 December.

Don’t miss the DSF Fireworks and Dubai Lights



Taking place from now until 14 January 2024 is the awe-inspiring Dubai Lights DSF Drone show. Presented by Emarat Petroleum, prepare to be captivated by a mesmerising display in which a breathtaking story will unfold in the night sky above Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, every evening at 8pm and 10pm.



Offering another spectacular experience, Dubai Lights will run until 14 January 2024, transforming the city into a vibrant canvas of creativity and artistry with unique installations at various locations. This year, Dubai Lights introduces the world-renowned inflatable duo, The Anooki, brought to Dubai for the first time as part of Dubai Lights. These larger-than-life characters are illuminating Al Seef, d3, and Hatta providing an adorable never-seen-before experience. Not to miss this week is the Amazon Wonder at West Beach in Palm Jumeirah which features breathtaking walkable scenes that include life-size installations of Amazonian parrots, intricate floral artwork and more, all inspired by the world’s largest tropical rainforest. Make sure to say hello to Modesh and Dana, with the giant Modesh Inflatable lighting up the City Centre Mirdif, and stop by Al Seef to view the breathtaking Dubai Neon.



What’s more, the awe-inspiring DSF fireworks are back, presented by Al Zarooni group, for a spectacular array of pyrotechnic displays to wow crowds all over the city. Until 24 December 2023, catch the shows at 9pm at Dubai Festival City Mall, after which they will move to Al Seef until 4 January 2024. Visitors to Hatta can also catch a breathtaking display of fireworks by the Hatta sign at 8pm on the weekends - 22 to 24 and 29 to 30 December 2023.



Show-stopping events



Get ready for a week packed with exciting events at CityWalk! The Emirates Classic Vehicles Festival is in full swing, offering a spectacular display of timeless vehicles that have shaped automotive history. This captivating showcase will run until Sunday 24 December 2023, making it a must-visit for automotive enthusiasts everywhere. While you're there, make sure not to miss the incredible Music through the Ages performance. Currently captivating the crowds, this musical extravaganza takes you on a journey through different eras of music. From 22 to 24 December, the theme will be 'Back in the Day,' featuring talented artists like Mbali, Chinua Hawk, He Knows She Knows, and Diana O'Sullivan & The Show Girls.



If you're a fan of equestrian events, the Dubai Racing Carnival is a must-see. On 22 December, they have a special event called Festive Friday, which promises a thrilling experience with exhilarating races, live entertainment, and exquisite dining options. Throughout the racing season, you can enjoy the excitement of horse racing and indulge in the finest culinary delights. With so much happening at CityWalk, you're in for an unforgettable weekend filled with classic vehicles, captivating music, and exhilarating horse racing. Make sure to mark your calendars and join in on the excitement!



During DSF 2024, Mercato guarantees an exhilarating blend of unbeatable deals, engaging family activities, live shows, and exciting opportunities to win weekly valuable cash prizes. Shoppers can head to some of their favorite stores at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah and take advantage of incredible discounts ranging from 25 per cent to 75 per cent off, and in addition to that, every AED 200 spent at Mercato or Town Centre Jumeirah, brings the opportunity to enter special prize draws for a chance to win a weekly cash prize worth AED 25,000. Mercato will also host live shows such as "The Streets of London," "Ticket to Hollywood," and the "Musical Mega Mix," along with gaming experiences at ‘Lanes N Games’ and an incredible range of activities alongside delicious menu items that ‘Food Trends’ has to offer.





The Local Hub by Wardrobe Exhibition



Time is running out to experience the ultimate outdoor market at the exclusive DSF venue. Don't miss your last chance to explore Avenue Mall in Nad Al Sheba, before it closes its doors on 22 December, and discover a treasure trove of emerging brands in fashion, beauty products, jewellery, and more. This is your opportunity to find unique and stylish fashion for women and kids, as well as handcrafted products that are truly one-of-a-kind. The collection of local and homegrown brands is truly impressive, offering a delightful shopping experience for all. But it's not just about shopping. Avenue Mall also has a wide variety of delicious food options with something for every palate. Don't miss out on the excitement and make the most of this exclusive shopping experience!

Last chance to visit Canteen X and The Hub Food Festival



Make the most of the final days of Canteen X, the exciting spin-off from the immensely popular Etisalat Beach canteen at Mushrif Park, before it bids farewell on 31 December 2023. From 4pm to 1am daily, immerse yourself in this exclusive culinary experience that showcases over 20 incredible homegrown foodie brands. But that's not all! This cool hangout also features an outdoor market filled with family-friendly entertainment. Kids and adults alike can enjoy inflatable attractions, trampolines, and a gaming zone. And for movie enthusiasts, there's a large screen set up in the parking area where you can tune in to the film's audio on your car's radio frequency while ordering delicious food from the comfort of your vehicle.



In addition, don't miss out on the remaining days of The Hub Food Festival, a gastronomic fiesta located at One Central Plaza, ending on 24 December. Open from 4 pm to 11 pm daily, The Hub brings together a diverse range of culinary offerings, from savory delights to delectable sweet treats, all in one central location. Parents, rejoice! The festival also includes a dedicated play and entertainment area for children, allowing you to indulge in the culinary delights while your little ones partake in engaging activities. Time is of the essence, so make sure to seize the opportunity to experience the last moments of Canteen X and The Hub food festival. Delight your taste buds, enjoy thrilling entertainment, and create lasting memories with your loved ones.



Mark the last of 2023 at festive markets



As the New Year draws near, embrace the festive spirit by venturing to the delightful markets scattered across the city. One such enchanting destination is Expo City Dubai, which has reopened its beloved winter wonderland until 7 January 2024. Prepare to be immersed in a festive atmosphere filled with a wide range of family-friendly activities tailored to the holiday season. From 3pm to 11pm daily, visitors can embark on an exciting quest to save the North Pole, becoming real-life eco-heroes in the process. Explore Santa's grotto, venture into the toy factory, discover Frosty's farmhouse, and indulge in the delightful treats at Mrs Claus' bakery. This experience promises fun and feel-good moments for visitors of all ages.



Another market not to be missed is the ever-popular Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, a winter bazaar that captivates families. Running until 7 January, this market offers a wide array of attractions and festivities that will delight both young and old alike. And for an extraordinary winter wonderland experience, head to Winter Garden at Habtoor Palace Dubai in Business Bay. This exquisite hotel has transformed itself into a magical setting, creating a whimsical atmosphere that will transport you to a world of festive joy.



From now until 5 January 2024, the Plaza Terrace at Jumeirah Emirates Towers will transform into a beautiful Winter District so get ready to hop on your sleigh and head to the North Pole for a magical experience with family and friends. With a stunning backdrop of the Museum of the Future, the venue will feature a massive Christmas tree and an outdoor market with festive stalls showcasing handcrafted products by homegrown brands, gift items and lots more. Meet Santa inside his grotto and capture precious family moments on your camera, get into a snow fight or indulge in classic holiday activities like carol singing. There’s even a kids corner to keep your little ones in good spirits as well as daily live entertainment for all ages. Entry is free, but select activities are paid.

Until 30 January, 2024, visitors to Nakheel Mall can check out the enchanting Festive Garden decor at various spots across the mall - including a water fountain, festive tree, beautiful flowers and many more garden-themed installations. Immerse yourself in the dreamy atmosphere during the mall’s opening hours from 10am to 12am.



With limited time remaining, seize the opportunity to explore these remarkable markets. Immerse yourself in the merriment, indulge in seasonal treats, and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones. Embrace the joy of the season as you bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one with open arms.





Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Sponsor Jumbo and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Seef, Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Bluewaters, Citywalk, Emirates Airline, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Etisalat by e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall and The View), The Beach and The Outlet Village.

Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Running from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, get set to see the city at its best during the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy Dubai’s perfect winter weather. Adventures are waiting to be discovered in every corner – from enchanting experiences to out of this world entertainment – each and every day, for 38 days. And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring homegrown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone.

