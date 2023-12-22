PM Shmyhal: Total Investment In Danube Ports' Infrastructure About $100M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twenty-three new cargo transshipment terminals have been opened at the Danube ports at the expense of private investment.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The total investment in the infrastructure of the Danube ports has already amounted to about $100 million. We have opened 23 new cargo transshipment terminals at the expense of private investment,” Shmyhal said.

In his words, the Danube ports became one of the key elements of Ukraine's new logistics strategy, allowing for 31 million tonnes in cargo transshipment volumes in January-November 2023.

Additionally, this year Ukraine has finally closed a 20-year conflict case with Romania on the implementation of the requirements of the Espoo Convention during the construction of the Danube-Black Sea Canal.

“We have taken a systematic approach to this issue, fulfilled our European integration commitments and unblocked the development of infrastructure in the Danube region, both for Romania and Ukraine,” Shmyhal noted.

The Prime Minister also praised the success of the new Ukrainian corridor through the Black Sea, which exported 10 million tonnes of cargo. The Odesa region's ports received more than 330 new vessels for loading, and another 80 are preparing to arrive in the near future.