Zelensky, Sikorski Discuss Defense Cooperation Between Ukraine, Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has met with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Radosław Sikorski. The parties discussed further defense cooperation between the two countries and Ukraine's key military needs.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the interlocutors addressed the establishment of joint production facilities and explored the possibility of procuring Polish weaponry, which had demonstrated its effectiveness on the battlefield.

Zelensky and Sikorski also discussed preparations for the next meeting at the level of leaders' advisors on the implementation of the Peace Formula and the organization of the Global Peace Summit.

Among other things, President Zelensky noted the importance of the first visit of the newly appointed head of Polish diplomacy to Ukraine.

The Head of the State expressed gratitude for Poland's substantial support for Ukraine in countering the full-scale Russian invasion and providing refuge to Ukrainian citizens who sought safety from hostilities.

Zelensky and Sikorski agreed that bilateral relations should find fresh impetus, and all areas of concern should be settled with mutual trust and respect.

“We hope for the opening of a new page in our relations. We are very strong neighbors with a shared history. We are glad to see you here. I hope that the Prime Minister of Poland will also visit Ukraine at the earliest opportunity,” the President of Ukraine emphasized.

A reminder that the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, arrived in Ukraine on December 22, 2023.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine