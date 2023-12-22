Russian Federation Council Chairwoman Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Chairman of the
Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian
Federation Valentina Matviyenko sent a congratulatory letter to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107646886
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.