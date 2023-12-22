Mykolaiv Alumina Plant Cannot Be Restarted At Present, But There Is Recovery Plan - Kim

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The state has a plan for the future of the Mykolaiv Alumina Plant (MAP), which belonged to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

This was stated by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim in an interview with Ukrinform.

"At the moment, it is not yet possible to launch the MAP. We need systematic work that involves building an additional production link. Because MAP produces alumina, which is the raw material for another company located in Russia. But the government has a plan," Kim said.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers should now decide whether to transfer it to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) with the prospect of further sale or to the State Property Fund for management. Without establishing maritime logistics, it is impossible to resume the work of this enterprise.

As Ukrinform reported, Vitaliy Kim said that the MAP was preparing to resume operations.