Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty And Worldharvest Celebrate 17 Years Of Partnership At The 2023 Best Of The Best Awards

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- At the prestigious 2023 Best Of The Best Awards Banquet hosted by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty , Raymond Teguh, Director of Operations at WorldHarvest, took the stage to highlight the long-standing and impactful partnership between the two organizations. The event, held at The Vintage Rose in Orange County, served as a platform to showcase the profound global impact of this collaboration.Seventeen years ago, Rudy Lira Kusuma , CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, began what would become a significant partnership by personally sponsoring a child through WorldHarvest. Today, this partnership has grown exponentially, with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty sponsoring over 15 children, demonstrating their commitment to making a difference in the lives of those in need.Raymond Teguh shared insightful statistics underscoring the urgency and importance of such initiatives. Globally, over 40% of children do not attend secondary school, and in regions like South Sudan, this figure drops to a staggering 7%. The situation is even more dire in rural areas, where fewer than 25% of children have access to pre-primary programs like kindergarten. Moreover, in 35 out of 75 surveyed countries, at least 25% of the poorest young women are illiterate.Teguh emphasized the need for continued support and action, highlighting the various projects undertaken by WorldHarvest in partnership with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. These include medical camps in Indonesia, disaster relief in South Sudan, free medication initiatives in Indonesia, support during the 2017 Harvey Hurricane in the United States, and dental camps in Nepal.This partnership exemplifies the commitment of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty not only to real estate excellence but also to making a meaningful difference globally. Their support for WorldHarvest's initiatives aligns with their mission of positively impacting lives beyond the realm of business.Building upon the strong foundation of community service and global outreach, Teguh extended an invitation to all associates, clients, and their families of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty to participate in the upcoming 'Pedal for a Purpose' event. Scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Frank Bonelli State Park in San Dimas, this event promises to be a meaningful and engaging opportunity to contribute to a noble cause.'Pedal for a Purpose' is more than just a cycling event; it's a movement aimed at fighting poverty, disaster, famine, and other unfortunate circumstances that affect many around the world. Participants will have the opportunity to make a tangible difference, one pedal at a time, in the lives of those in need.Registration for the event is now open, and interested participants can sign up online at WorldHarvest's Pedal for a Purpose 2024 Registration. This initiative underscores the commitment of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and WorldHarvest to not only excel in business but also to lead in humanitarian efforts.About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate company, recognized for its dedication to customer satisfaction and its strong commitment to community service and global outreach. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit

