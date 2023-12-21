2023: Engage Workspace For Lawyers Fifth Anniversary, Renovated Office Space, And New Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In 2023, Engage Workspace for Lawyers, a co-working office space for attorneys only, proudly celebrated its fifth anniversary, completed renovations of the office space, and launched a new website.“Engage was formed by lawyers, who used their experiences of running law firms and working day-to-day in that specific environment, to design a co-working space that helps fellow attorneys start and operate their practices. Creating a community of lawyers, that enables networking and referrals in a professional and quiet setting, was the main goal,” said Darin M. Klemchuk, co-founder and office member of Engage.Engage was founded in 2018 with the simple mission to create the premiere shared office space for lawyers that was more than simply cost sharing, but a group of like-minded lawyers where they can be involved on their own terms. Going into this year's 5th anniversary, Engage signed a multi-year lease, followed by extensive renovations. With a look towards the future, Engage is able to serve a wide variety of law practices, from solo start-ups, to small practices with attorneys and legal staff, to virtual members requiring a Dallas professional address.The renovations of Engage included a complete remodel of the kitchen and snack bar area, the addition of LED overhead lighting throughout all common areas, interior offices, and conference rooms, and lighter paint color and upgraded flooring in the main traffic areas.The new website provides for easier site navigation and ways to book a tour, presents updated photos and videos of the renovated workspaces, and now features Engage Member Bios.Engage is a lawyers-only executive suite operating across the 10th floor of a Class A office building on Central Expressway at Northwest Highway in Dallas. Although Dallas has many other executive suites, virtual offices, and co-working spaces, only Engage was created by lawyers, for lawyers. Core to its business is creating a secure, professional environment that provides its members with the image and resources that lawyers need.Like many shared-office spaces, Engage offers virtual and private offices, co-working spaces, conference rooms, mail handling, guest reception, Internet access and more. Engage memberships also includes free parking, full kitchen with complimentary snacks and beverages, quarterly CLEs, plus networking and referral opportunities.You are invited to tour the Engage space and learn more about it. Visit lawofficespace , or simply call 214.865.7770 for information.

