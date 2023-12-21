Ashghal Wins International Recognition For Sustainability

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has been recognised for the Best Sustainability Initiative 2023 from the International Business Award. According to a statement from Ashghal, the Road Projects Department's Local Areas Infrastructure Programme was selected for the award.

The recognition is for the department's efforts in adopting positive initiatives and innovative solutions in the area of environmental sustainability. Road Projects Department's project engineer Rashed al-Zeyara received the award at a ceremony in Italy.

Al-Zeyara expressed his pride and delight with Ashghal's award noting that it testifies to its distinction and commitment to applying best practices. The Ashghal official detailed the department's efforts to achieve environmental sustainability by dedicating centralised recycling yards for waste and used tyres. Also, the steps for the reduction of carbon emissions and encouraging contractors to invent solutions for sustainability and environment preservation were explained.

The Road Projects Department has made significant strides in environmental sustainability by adopting a variety of measures. These include establishing three recycling yards at strategic locations in Qatar to better serve projects' demand for construction materials, incorporating 40% of recycled materials in completed construction works, reducing carbon emission by 275,867tonnes since 2021 and using Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement (RAP) and Crumb Rubber Modified bitumen (CRMB) in asphalt mixes.

