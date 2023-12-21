SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft carries materials, scientific research back to Earth

(MENAFN) A SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply spaceship is expected to leave the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday and arrive back to Earth carrying materials and scientific tests, as NASA stated.



Dragon is going to exit the space station’s Harmony module at 9:05 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, and ignite its engines to move a non-dangerous distance apart from the ISS post getting an order from onsite managers at SpaceX in Hawthorne, US state of California.



Upon returning to Earth’s sky, the spaceship is going to touch down near Florida shores.

Dragon is going to bring back to Earth over 4,300 pounds of materials and scientific tests designated to benefit from the space station’s microgravity atmosphere, as NASA mentioned.



Dragon threw off on the 9th of November on a SpaceX Falcon 9 skyrocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.



The spaceship landed at the ISS on the 11th of November as the 29th SpaceX’s commercial resupply services mission for NASA, transporting over 6,500 pounds of research inquiries, crew provisions, and facility equipment.



