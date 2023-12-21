Expansion Of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railroad Nearing Completion - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Decision was
made on further expansion of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad and this
work is close to completion, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital
Development and Transportation Rahman Hummatov said, Trend reports.
He spoke during a panel discussion at the Azerbaijani-Turkish
Investment Forum.
According to him, there are a number of decisions regarding
infrastructure for the coming years.
"We have certain goals regarding railroads as well," he
said.
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, 850-kilometer long, was put into
operation in 2017. Accelerated delivery of goods from Asia to
Europe via Azerbaijan increases the importance of the railroad in
the regional transportation network.
The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku
today.
The forum explores opportunities for expanding
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment
agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.
More than 600 representatives from government institutions and
the private sector from both countries are participating in the
event.
The forum will include panel sessions covering investment,
trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health
tourism sectors.
