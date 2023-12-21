               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Expansion Of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railroad Nearing Completion - Deputy Minister


12/21/2023 5:42:28 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Decision was made on further expansion of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad and this work is close to completion, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transportation Rahman Hummatov said, Trend reports.

He spoke during a panel discussion at the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum.

According to him, there are a number of decisions regarding infrastructure for the coming years.

"We have certain goals regarding railroads as well," he said.

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, 850-kilometer long, was put into operation in 2017. Accelerated delivery of goods from Asia to Europe via Azerbaijan increases the importance of the railroad in the regional transportation network.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku today.

The forum explores opportunities for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.

More than 600 representatives from government institutions and the private sector from both countries are participating in the event.

The forum will include panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health tourism sectors.

