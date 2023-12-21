National Taekwondo Fighter Qualified For Paris-2024 Summer Olympics

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov has won a licence for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Gashim Magomedov, who fought at 58 kg, achieved victory in the Grand Slam Champions Series held in Wuxi, China, Azernews reports.

The taekwondo fighter defeated the last Iranian winner of the Grand Prix in the 1/4 finals and advanced to the semi-finals. Next, he gained victory over the Chinese, whom he lost to in the World Championship in Baku. He defeated the last world champion in the finals and won a gold medal as well as a licence to the Olympics.

Note that this is our team's first qualification for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The 2024 Summer Olympics (Paris-2024) will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city (after London) to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.