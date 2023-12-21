BTC/USD Forecast: Looks Upwards

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Bitcoin , a well-known digital currency, experienced a slight upturn in its value during Monday's trading session.

It approached the $43,000 mark, a level known for its fluctuating and unpredictable nature, extending up to the $44,000 threshold. Surpassing this level could signal a further climb towards $47,500, a price point previously marked by significant resistance and selling activity.

Simple Technical Analysis

In simpler terms, if Bitcoin's value doesn't continue to rise and instead falls back, it might retest the 20-Day Exponential Moving Averag , possibly dropping to around $40,000. The $40,000 mark is not just a big, round number that catches people's attention; it's also a price point that has been crucial in the past. Generally, it looks like traders are keen on capitalizing on any short-term decreases in Bitcoin's price, indicating a strong belief in the currency's overall upward trend.

Bitcoin's market is typically full of ups and downs, and this is expected to continue, especially as the year draws to a close. During this period, market liquidity often decreases, which can lead to more volatility in Bitcoin's price. As we move through the last few weeks of the year, we might see considerable fluctuations in the market. This could be due to various factors, such as traders taking profits at year's end and ongoing questions about the practical use of Bitcoin in everyday transactions. Currently, Bitcoin is still mostly seen as a digital asset rather than a widely used currency for regular purchases.

Another factor influencing Bitcoin's market is the anticipation surrounding the potential introduction of a spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund. This type of fund would allow investors to trade Bitcoin more like stocks, and there's a lot of excitement about its possible launch. However, if this ETF doesn't come into play soon, Bitcoin's value could take a hit. It seems that much of the recent increase in Bitcoin's price might be due to investors trying to get ahead of this potential development. This market will continue to watch all the latest developments.

At the end of the day, Bitcoin's market remains dynamic and subject to various influences, from psychological price levels to market liquidity and potential new financial products. While it shows signs of bullish behavior, it's also important to be aware of the factors that could affect its value in both the short and long term.





