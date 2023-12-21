Al Wakrah, Al Gharafa Claim Wins Al Rayyan Hit Al Markhiya For Six

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Wakrah and Al Gharafa moved within a point off leaders Al Sadd after contrasting victories at the Expo Stars League (ESL) yesterday.

Al Gharafa needed a late dramatic penalty to complete a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Qatar SC, while Al Wakrah defeated Muaither 4-2.

Al Wakrah occupy the second spot over Gharafa, thanks to a better goal difference. Al Sadd, meanwhile, will be in action today against Umm Salal, while defending champions Duhail face Al Ahli.

At the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium yesterday, home fans went into wild celebrations as Yacine Brahimi converted a penalty to secure three points for Gharafa.

In the added time, Homam Al Ameen was brought down by Qatar SC goalkeeper Sataa Al Abbasi, before a rushing-in Ahmed Alaaeldin too was felled by the goalkeeper and the referee called for the penalty.

Cheetahs captain Brahimi – the top scorer in the league thus far – struck from the spot to fetch his 14th goal of the season and his team's eighth win.



Al Wakrah's Jacinto Dala (left) in action against Muaither's Andri Syahputra during their ESL match yesterday.

While Ben Malango had earlier scored Qatar SC's only goal in the sixth minute, Ahmed Al Janahi (49th minute) and Brahimi (90+5 minute-penalty) did so for Al Gharafa. The heartbreak for Qatar SC meant they remained at eighth spot with 12 points, following their third loss of the season.

Qatar SC had begun on a great note, with Malango striking from well outside the box after Bruno Tabata had provided a fine angular pass. The side also did very well to hold on to their lead through the opening half with some good defence.

Al Gharafa hit back soon on resumption of play in the second half. The move came off a counter, with Abdullah Yousef putting through a long ball down the right which a sprinting Al Janahi did well to get to and swerved right to beat an advancing Al Abbasi far outside the box. Al Janahi then drove the ball into the far left corner even as a frantic Abdulrahman Al Korbi of Qatar SC slided in but in vain.

The equaliser put a spring in the steps of Al Gharafa players who now moved into the attack mode. They tried to break in from both sides, but Qatar SC were successful in keeping the rivals at bay. But just only till the injury time when a second defensive lapse put paid to their hopes.

Al Wakrah continued their winning after a dream start to their match against Muaither at the Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium yesterday. Al Wakrah bagged two goals within the first five minutes before Muaither equalised later in the first half to make the latter half a keener contest.

Khalid Munir (second minute), Rabeh Yahia Boussafi (fifth minute), Mohamed Benyettou (63rd minute) and Jacinto Dala (74th minute) were on target for Al Wakrah, while Muaither's goals were scored by Denis Alibec (30th minute) and Ayman El Hassouni (34th minute penalty).

This was Wakrah's first match under Jose Murcia, who has temporarily replaced Marquez Lopez after his fellow Spaniard was given charge of Qatar national team for the Asian Cup.

Later, Al Rayyan climbed to fourth in the table with a 6-0 demolition of bottom-side Al Markhiya at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium. Gabriel Pereira put the hosts ahead in 27th minute before Rayyan unleashed their scoring prowess in the second half.

Achraf Bencharki scored a brace in the 47th and 61st minute, while Roger Guedes (58th), Ahmed Al Rawi (62nd) and Andre Amaro (87th) also found the net.

In the other match of the day, Al Arabi were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Al Shamal. Al Arabi are fifth, four points behind Rayyan, while Shamal stay at ninth spot.