Drunk driver in California crashes into police sign, receives 3 years’ probation

(MENAFN) In California, a driver under the influence crashed into a sign alerting about an ongoing police crackdown on impaired driving and was immediately apprehended.



In August, Clarissa Hernandez, who had consumed a pint (half a liter) of tequila, collided with the electronic signboard in Palm Springs, leading to her swift arrest.



Police officers from a nearby DUI checkpoint quickly responded to the incident, approaching the damaged Land Rover as Hernandez stumbled out of the vehicle.



"Her eyes were bloodshot, red and watery, and her speech was slurred. She swayed forward and back continuously," J. Valdiva, a Palm Springs Police Department officer mentioned in a report.



"She was angry, argumentative, and hostile," the officer noted, he added that, when questioned, Hernandez stated that she had finished the pint of tequila just 10 minutes before the collision.



During her court appearance on Wednesday, 27-year-old Hernandez, a Texas native, confessed to one misdemeanor count each of willfully resisting and driving under the influence of alcohol.



As a result, she received a sentence of three years' probation, as confirmed by the Riverside County District Attorney's office.

