More Than 40 Killed In Israeli Bombings In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA /PNN/

More than 40 Palestinians were killed and dozens more were injured this evening in an Israeli bombing on the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Local sources said that 32 people were brought dead to Nasser Hospital and that four others, including children, were killed in an Israeli raid on the city of Khan Yunis.

They said that at least 10 other people were killed in an Israeli bombing of Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the vicinity of the Kuwaiti Hospital in the city of Rafah.

Several journalists were also injured as a result of the Israeli airstrikes in the vicinity of the Kuwaiti Hospital.