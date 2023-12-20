QIB, HMC Hold Blood Donation Drive

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) recently hosted a blood donation drive for its employees at its headquarters as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) principles and in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC). Employees from all QIB's departments participated. Earlier this year, a similar blood donation drive saw strong employee participation.

Last month, QIB organised free blood sugar tests for its employees and created awareness about different types of diabetes and preventive measures. The bank also joined the Annual Diabetes Walkathon organised by the Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA) in celebration of World Diabetes Day.

Mashaal Abdulaziz al-Derham, assistant general manager, head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB, said:“We are grateful to all employees who actively engaged in this noble initiative and we thank Hamad Medical Corporation for providing us with the opportunity to contribute to our community as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility. This campaign is part of our ongoing partnership with HMC to enhance awareness about blood donation among our staff and the broader society, contributing to the blood bank reserves in Qatar.”

