305 Ships Pass Through Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor - U.S. Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) So far, 305 ships have passed through the Black Sea humanitarian corridor, transporting more than 10 million tons of grain and other goods.

This was reported by U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on social network X, Ukrinform saw.

"Over 10 million tons of grain and other cargo carried by 305 ships has now made it safely through the Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor. Russia's aggression cannot stop Ukraine from feeding the world," the U.S. ambassador wrote.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky called the expulsion of the Russian military fleet from the Black Sea one of Ukraine's greatest successes since the start of the full-scale invasion.