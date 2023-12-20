Marrow Transplantation To Be Included In Mandatory Health Insurance

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova
In the coming years, it is planned to introduce a bone marrow
transplantation operation at the New Clinic, Azernews reports.
The executive director of TABIB, Vugar Gurbanov, said this
during his speech at the event dedicated to the institution's
5-year activity.
According to him, more than 90% of the medical services included
in the Benefit Package of the Mandatory Health Insurance are
performed in TABIB-affiliated medical institutions:
"When the mandatory medical insurance was introduced, 1829
medical services were available free of charge. Today, the number
of services in the Benefit Package is 81% increased to 3315. More
than 90% of the 3,315 medical services covered by mandatory health
insurance are performed in medical institutions under TABIB.
The TABIB official said that 98% of 634 ambulatory medical
services, 100% of 931 laboratory services, 100% of 77 physiotherapy
and rehabilitation services, 99% of 266 inpatient therapeutic
services, 1334 70% of inpatient surgical services, as well as 100%
of primary health care, emergency medical care services are
implemented.
V. Gurbanov mentioned that among the newly added services are
kidney, liver, and bone marrow transplantation operations:
"Although these operations are currently performed mainly in
contracted private medical institutions within the framework of
mandatory health insurance, in the future such operations will also
be performed in medical institutions under TABIB. In the coming
years, it is planned to introduce bone marrow transplantation
surgery at the New Clinic. For this, our doctors and surgeons have
already been sent to Turkiye for training."
