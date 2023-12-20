Salang Highway Reopens After Reconstruction

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) With the completion of the reconstruction work of the tunnel and galleries of the Salang Highway, this highway was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by the officials of the caretaker administration.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy for Economic Affairs of the Prime Minister of the Taliban administration, stated on Wednesday, December 20, during the inauguration ceremony of the Salang Tunnel that the Salang Highway not only connects the northern regions of the country with the center but also plays a fundamental role in connecting and transiting Central Asia with South Asia.

The Deputy for Economic Affairs of the Prime Minister added that the Taliban is striving to start the construction of the second Salang Tunnel.

He added that this highway would create numerous facilities in the transportation of commercial goods of neighbouring countries and would increase the volume of trade transactions.

However, Mullah Baradar emphasized in his speech that Kabul is fully committed to building highways and roads and has taken effective steps in this direction without foreign aid.

Baradar added that a nation stands on its own feet economically and steps towards self-sufficiency when it has sound infrastructure. According to him, Afghanistan's infrastructure has been severely damaged by forty years of war.

Mullah Baradar also stated at the ceremony that the Taliban understands the importance of reviving the economic foundations, as this has now become a significant part of economic policy.

The Office of the Deputy for Economic Affairs of the Prime Minister of

Taliban reported that the reconstruction of the tunnels and galleries of the Salang Highway was completed ahead of schedule by the private sector with good quality and has been put into operation.

It is worth mentioning that the Salang Highway is one of the most important highways in the country, connecting 13 provinces of the north and northeast of the country with Kabul.

