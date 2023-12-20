Doha Institute For Graduate Studies And Fadaat Media Group Sign Mou

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Institute for Graduate Studies signed an agreement with Fadaat Media Group to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest between the two entities. This includes providing a framework for collaboration, facilitating the partnership agreement process, and defining the key elements of this cooperative effort, along with other agreed upon points.

The MoU will contribute to the development of different fields that include organizing mutual programmes and workshops, exchanging expertise and experts, and enhancing future cooperation in consultation and studies.

Areas of cooperation also covers jointly designing and preparing a developmental training programme across social media platforms, as well as offering training courses and programmes for the development of the administrative staff of Fadaat.

The MoU serves as an institutional framework for the activities of mutual benefit for both sides and the identification of areas of mutual interest with effect from the signing date and will remain in force for a duration of three years.

Dr. Ahmed Al Maweri, Director of the Excellence Center for Training and Consultation commented that the agreement set the stage for fruitful and constructive collaborations in many areas, particularly in training, consultation, sharing knowledge and expertise, and maximizing the benefits of the Center programs and courses.

From his side, Hamda AlKhochtali, Director of Audience Development at Fadaat Group and Fadaat Academy Project Manager, highlighted that Fadaat Media Group and its institutions possesses expertise in various media disciplines, which they are pleased to share with the Doha Institute over the next three years through training programmes, strategic consultations, and other forms of collaboration.