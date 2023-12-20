Amir's Anti-Corruption Excellence Award: Culmination Of Qatar's Efforts To Promote Transparency And Integrity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The Republic of Uzbekistan hosted yesterday the 7th edition of the Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award, which is the first of its kind globally in the field of anti-corruption.

The Award crowns the efforts of the State of Qatar locally, internationally, and regionally in promoting the principles of transparency and integrity. The Award is considered a global initiative with objectives and dimensions that reinforce good governance and transparency. It unleashes the hand of justice to uproot the scourge of corruption, which poses a serious threat to the future, progress, and well-being of nations, especially since corruption jeopardizes the stability of societies, hinders the path of development and progress, and deepens division within a single society.

The importance of the Award is that it aims to fight corruption, support development issues in all countries of the world, and encourage those who have taken upon themselves the task of combating corruption to achieve development and prosperity everywhere, in addition to devoting the values of the State of Qatar, fulfilling its obligations locally and internationally, and working to enhance the principles of transparency, integrity, and accountability.

The Award highlights exemplary and noteworthy actions and good practices at the global level, in addition to recognizing, promoting, collecting and disseminating anti-corruption models from all over the world, as well as increasing awareness, support, and solidarity and encouraging any global initiatives to establish societies free of corruption.

The Award does not only seek to enhance the image of those fighting corruption but also aims to celebrate them worldwide. It hopes to inspire governments, academic institutions, media, and civil society to adopt and understand the principles of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption and collaborate to implement them. The Award's objectives are associated with international standards and the best-approved practices in the field of good governance and combating corruption as a contribution to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, especially the goal of establishing peaceful societies in which no one is marginalized, in order to achieve sustainable development and provide everyone with access to justice and building effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

The Award receives wide global and international attention due to its role in creating a research, literary and scientific environment in the field of combating corruption and the rule of law, especially since it is considered a culmination of international, regional and even individual efforts in this field, through its keenness to celebrate all those who work to combat corruption in their societies and countries.

Through its previous editions, H H Sheikh Tamim Anti-Corruption Award has been able to create a global culture about how sustainable development for all societies will not be achieved without combating corruption and consolidating the rule of law. It also highlighted the importance of confronting corruption and encouraging the implementation of decisive measures and procedures that were stipulated in the UN Convention against Corruption, by collecting and publishing creative and distinguished achievements of projects in the field of combating corruption, and honoring the relevant exceptional efforts and awarding them publicly.

The Award consolidates global efforts to eliminate the scourge of corruption, by highlighting exemplary models and promoting excellence and creativity in the field of combating corruption and introducing those who have demonstrated vision, leadership, creativity, enthusiasm, commitment and dedication to combating corruption, as well as the ability to inspire others to make similar efforts. In continuation of the pioneering awareness role of the State of Qatar and its international and global efforts to combat this scourge around the world, the Award, which was launched in 2016 to award individuals and institutions from various parts of the world in celebration of International Anti-Corruption Day, was established. This represented a great addition to many related initiatives launched by Qatar regionally and globally to support international bodies and organizations concerned with combating corruption.

The Amir's International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award has been an annual international anti-corruption event since its establishment in 2016. The Award is given, in coordination with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, to individuals and organizations that contribute effectively to the fight against corruption. It encompasses five categories: Lifetime/Outstanding Achievement, Academic Research and Education, Youth Creativity and Engagement, Innovation/Investigative Journalism, and Safeguarding Sports from Corruption.

The Award in the category of Academic Research and Education aims to fight corruption through various means, including research and education. Combating corruption can be more effective through understanding and studying the causes and factors that create and propagate corruption.

This category recognizes individuals and/or entities who have a peer-recognized body of research and publications in the anti-corruption area. The Youth Creativity and Engagement category focuses on the importance of involving younger generations, be it teenage youths, university students, or young professionals, in the fight against corruption, since the fight against corruption is not only something that must be done in the present but also thinking of the future ahead of us. This category seeks to recognize and encourage those projects designed and led by or for young people and, where applicable, supported by non-governmental organizations or civil society.

The Innovation/Investigative Journalism category looks to reward those who have created and developed the necessary tools to help in the fight against corruption, as the fight against corruption does not only need the will of an engaged sector of people and organizations but also requires tools to be able to combat corruption. The Safeguarding Sports from Corruption category seeks to celebrate those individuals and entities that have worked to safeguard sport against corruption, whether this is at a local, regional, or national level.