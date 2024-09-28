Over 50,000 Have Fled Lebanon For Syria Amid Israeli Strikes: UN

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The UN refugee chief said Saturday that more than 50,000 people had fled to Syria amid escalating Israeli air strikes on Lebanon. "More than 50,000 Lebanese and Syrians living in Lebanon have now crossed into Syria fleeing Israeli air strikes," Filippo Grandi said on X, adding that "well over 200,000 people are displaced inside Lebanon".

