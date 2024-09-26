JAF Conducts Aid Airdrop Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces–Arab (JAF) carried out on Thursday an airdrop into the south of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The airdrop was carried out in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, according to a JAF statement.

The operation involved the participation of a C130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force.

JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies, whether by flights from Marka Airport towards Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, or land aid convoys.

This endeavour is part of the Kingdom's continuous efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the besieged strip and support them in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7.

The JAF has so far conducted 120 airdrops since the start of the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip, in addition to 266 airdrops that were conducted by the army in collaboration with other countries.