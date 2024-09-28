Real Experience: Boston to Chicago Movers

(MENAFN- Born To Move)

One should not take lightly relocation from Boston to Chicago. Given with over 1000 miles the relocation of one city to another there lies the need of employing movers. Below is what have experienced about the relocation and how this happened.

Searching for a Moving Company

The first step in my move was finding a company. I researched Boston to Chicago movers online. Reviews were important to me. I looked for companies with positive comments of their services and reasonable pricing. After selection several options I opted for a popular moving company which focused on long distance relocations.

Booking The Movers

Once I narrowing my options down to a company, I got in touch with them. I was impressed with how fast their response was and they offered me a quote according to my furniture and belongings. It was fair pricing. I put up some negotiations here and there, and we settled for a moving date that was convenient to me.

They advised that at least two weeks’ notice in advance be given when booking. This would allow an adequate time in which they can organize everything and ensure that my relocation was timely. I reserved three weeks ahead, for good measure.

Packing and Preparation

The movers had some packing tips for me. They advised me to begin quite some time in advance, especially for long distance moves. I started about ten days before the day of the move. This allowed me to systemize everything in a calm way without being in a rush.

The movers could help me pack up but I decided to do the packing by myself to cut costs. However, they did offer boxes and packing materials for an extra charge. It was easy and prevented me from buying packing materials from other stores.

Moving Day

On the day scheduled for moving, the movers came as planned. They showed up with a team of four and a much bigger van. The pair was efficient and worked fast. They took a maximum of three hours packing and loading the van. A few shrinking blankets, plastic coverings over heavy items, all ensured containment of my furniture.

I was impressed by their efficiency. It was promised that my things would reach Chicago within a particular timeframe. The range given was delivery would be made within 4 to 7 days.

The Way Itself

This was one of my worries as well. After all, it is a long way. It was also a question for me whether my things would be delivered to me in one piece. Would there be a hold up at any point? They said that they make this journey quite often. They kept me informed of the progress. Every two days I got a message saying where the truck was and how far they still had to go.

Delivery in Chicago

The actual movers made it to Chicago on day six, which was exactly in the middle of the scheduled time. They rang me the day before delivery to confirm the drop off time. On the day of delivery, I was expected to see them within the window of two hours which they gave me.

Unloading was a very joyfull experience. They put all my belongings in the rooms that I told them. I checked everything out and thankfully there were no damages. All of my stuffs remained in the same condition as when they left Boston.

Conclusion

The process of moving from Boston to Chicago was smooth such that I had initially worried of it. The important thing was to find a good company for long distance relocation. The whole experience starting from making the order to delivery was simple. The movers honored the time frames that they committed to and all my things were delivered in one piece.

In case you are planning for a long-distance move, anticipate it ahead of time. Gather details about commercial movers, look at their reviews, and reserve their services well in advance. It will be a great deal of help in minimizing your stress. Mine was a nice experience, and I wish yours would be the same!