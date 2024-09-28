Hundreds Of Fleeing Families Sleep On Beaches And Streets After Israel's Airstrikes Shake Beirut

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Beirut: Smoke was still rising from Beirut's southern suburbs Saturday morning, visible to many of the families who had fled their homes there the night before to escape Israel's massive aggressive bombardment.

It had been a harrowing night - getting out amid earthshaking explosions, looking in vain for space in one of the overflowing schools-turned-shelters.

By the morning, hundreds of families were sleeping in public squares, on beaches or in cars around Beirut.

Lines of people trudged up to the mountains above the Lebanese capital, holding infants and a few belongings.

Overnight, Israel unleashed a series of airstrikes on various parts of Dahiyeh, collection of suburbs on Beirut's southern edge where tens of thousands of residents live.

The biggest blasts to hit Beirut in nearly a year of conflict killed the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah Friday.

The assault was part of a rapid escalation of Israeli strikes the past week that has killed more than 700 people in Lebanon.

The newly displaced swell the numbers Beirut is absorbing The people escaping Friday night's mayhem joined tens of thousands who have fled to Beirut and other areas of southern Lebanon the past week to escape Israel's bombardment.

For many residents of Dahiyeh, the forced evacuation was disconcertingly familiar.

Some were Lebanese who had lived through the bruising monthlong war on Lebanon in 2006, when Israel leveled large parts of the Beirut suburbs.

Others were Syrians who had taken refuge from the long civil war in their own country.