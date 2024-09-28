Millions Still Without Power From Helene As Flooding Continues

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

The remnants of Hurricane Helene dissipated Saturday but millions remain without power across the Southeast and officials warned that record-breaking river flooding is ongoing in parts of southern Appalachia.

The storm has been blamed for at least 52 deaths across five states, including 23 people in South Carolina and 11 in Florida. Officials fear the death toll could rise as authorities continue to take stock of Helene's devastation.

The hurricane roared ashore Thursday night as a Category 4 storm on Florida's Gulf Coast and then quickly moved Friday through Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee, uprooting trees, splintering homes and sending creeks and rivers over their banks and straining dams.

Tropical Storm John made its second landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast Friday, while in its wake authorities in the resort city of Acapulco called for help from anyone with a boat to deal with the flooding. It has since dissipated over Mexico.