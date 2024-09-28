QFFD, UN Sign $10Mn Agreement

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has signed a $10 million contribution agreement with the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS), on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

The contribution aims to support the office in monitoring and following up on the implementation of the Doha Programme of Action (2023-2031). This contribution is part of the $60 million commitment announced by the State of Qatar during the Fifth UN on the Least Developed Countries.

The signing ceremony was attended by HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, Acting Director General of QFFD Sultan bin Ahmed Al Aseeri, and Rabab Fatima, who serves as the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States.

The Doha Programme of Action seeks to address the unique challenges faced by the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) through renewed and enhanced commitments between LDCs and their development partners, including governments, the private sector, and civil society. It outlines a transformative agenda to unlock the potential of LDCs by promoting sustainable development, fostering economic growth, and implementing measures to build resilience, such as developing a food stock mechanism to address food insecurity and establishing a facility to support a sustainable graduation from the LDC category.

Al Aseeri said Qatars ongoing support for the Office of the High Representative reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering the worlds most vulnerable countries. This vital contribution strengthens the Offices ability to address the unique challenges faced by LDCs. Through targeted assistance and enhanced cooperation to achieve the key outcomes of the Doha Programme of Action, we aim to create a fairer and more resilient world. Our continued partnership with UN-OHRLLS reaffirms our dedication to advancing the global agenda for inclusive growth and long-term sustainable development.

For her part, Fatima expressed her deep appreciation for QFFDs steadfast commitment.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Qatar Fund for Development for its unwavering support of LDCs, especially in relation to the Doha Programme of Action and its key outcomes," she said before adding that "QFFDs continued support will be crucial in helping 1.1 billion people across 45 LDCs achieve peace, progress, and prosperity."

Last year, Qatar announced a $60 million contribution to support the implementation of the Doha Programme of Action. Of this amount, $10 million is specifically allocated to monitoring and follow-up activities to ensure the timely implementation of the program. The partnership will also focus on strengthening institutional capacities and leveraging innovative solutions to tackle the multifaceted challenges faced by these countries.

