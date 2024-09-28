1,640 Dead, 8,408 Injured From Israeli Attacks: Lebanese Health Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lebanese caretaker Public Firas Abiad announced that the toll from Israeli assaults on Lebanon since October 8 has reached 1,640 dead and 8,408 injured.

This statement came during a press where the Minister detailed the casualties from the Israeli and discussed the services provided to displaced individuals amid an increase in their numbers following the on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

He clarified that the total death toll since the onset of hostilities on October 8, 2023, stands at 1,640 people, including 104 children and 194 women, while the number of injured has reached 8,408. He noted that there are still victims trapped under rubble, as well as missing persons and dismembered bodies.

Abiad added that since yesterday, there have been 11 new fatalities and 108 injuries. He pointed out that the toll in the health sector since the beginning of the conflict includes 41 dead and 111 injured.

The Health Minister confirmed that no hospital has yet been rendered inoperative, but to alleviate the burden on hospitals in targeted areas and to facilitate access for people, the Lebanese Ministry of Health has initiated a patient evacuation process, transferring them to other hospitals for continued treatment.

Lebanon has been subjected to extensive Israeli attacks targeting various provinces and regions, particularly villages and towns in the south, resulting in nearly 3,000 deaths and injuries, while residents of the targeted areas have fled in large numbers.

MENAFN28092024000067011011ID1108725403