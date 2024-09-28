Erdogan Says Israel Committing 'Genocide' In Lebanon
Date
9/28/2024 2:03:59 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Israel was committing a "genocide" in Lebanon after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was confirmed among hundreds killed in Israeli strikes this week.
"Lebanon and the Lebanese people are the latest target of a policy of genocide, Occupation and invasion carried out by Israel since October 7," Erdogan wrote on X, without directly referring to Nasrallah's death.
"No person with a conscience can accept, excuse or justify such a massacre," he added, calling for a stop to Israel's "mindless" attempts to extend conflict across the region.
MENAFN28092024000067011011ID1108725409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.