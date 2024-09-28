عربي


Erdogan Says Israel Committing 'Genocide' In Lebanon

9/28/2024 2:03:59 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Israel was committing a "genocide" in Lebanon after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was confirmed among hundreds killed in Israeli strikes this week.
"Lebanon and the Lebanese people are the latest target of a policy of genocide, Occupation and invasion carried out by Israel since October 7," Erdogan wrote on X, without directly referring to Nasrallah's death.
"No person with a conscience can accept, excuse or justify such a massacre," he added, calling for a stop to Israel's "mindless" attempts to extend conflict across the region.

