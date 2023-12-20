(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) MillerKnoll: Pioneering the Future of Design and Furniture







UAE, 19th December 2023: With a rich history dating back over a century, MillerKnoll has emerged as innovator in the global design and furniture industry. Established in 2021 through the merger of Knoll and Herman Miller, MillerKnoll now boasts an impressive portfolio of dynamic brands, offering an unparalleled range of products to architects and designers across the world.



Stacy Stewart, Regional Director MEA, MillerKnoll said,“Diversity and innovation define each MillerKnoll brand, catering to a wide spectrum of needs. From ergonomic office solutions to stylish and comfortable furniture designed for the hospitality sector, every brand within the MillerKnoll collective shares a common vision - to anticipate and shape the future through design, just as they have done for the past hundred years.”

Herman Miller and Knoll have played pivotal roles in defining the modern office furniture landscape. Today, as the office environment undergoes transformative changes, MillerKnoll remains at the forefront of understanding and adapting to these shifts. Collaborative spaces, adaptable layouts, and shared workstations have become the norm, prompting a demand for versatile seating solutions that effortlessly accommodate different activities and contexts. Examples from the MillerKnoll portfolio, such as Herman Miller's Cosm and Zeph office chairs, Knoll's Generation, NaughtOne's Ruby, or HAY's AAC, have risen to the occasion, providing individuals with seating options that require minimal adjustments, allowing them to start work promptly.



Furthermore, as offices strive to create appealing environments that employees willingly return to, aesthetics have become a key consideration. Design choices now favor vibrant, informal designs with a touch of homeliness, without compromising on ergonomics.

At the core of MillerKnoll's success lies their commitment to research and quality production. Rigorous quality tests ensure that products leaving their factories are built to last. Impressively, less than 0.1% of MillerKnoll products have manufacturing defects, and even after years, their efficiency and functionality remain intact. This durability not only benefits customers but also contributes to reducing environmental impact by minimizing raw material consumption, emissions, and waste.

Environmental sustainability is a shared mission across all MillerKnoll brands. They actively contribute to this cause by utilizing recycled plastic, with Herman Miller being a founding member of NextWave Plastics - a consortium dedicated to recovering plastic and repurposing it into new product components, such as the Aeron office chair. Additionally, MillerKnoll prioritizes renewable energy sources, utilizing 100% hydroelectric and wind power in their main production facilities.

MillerKnoll's exceptional range of brands includes renowned names such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Edelman, FitzFelt, Geiger, Hay, Holly Hunt, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, Spinneybeck. Each brand brings its unique expertise and perspective to the MillerKnoll family, contributing to its ongoing success.

In summary, MillerKnoll stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the design and furniture industry. With a wealth of expertise, a diverse range of brands, a commitment to sustainability, and a focus on quality, MillerKnoll continues to shape the future of design, inspiring architects, designers, and individuals worldwide.