Amouage Celebrates Four Decades of High Perfumery with a Projection on the Iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai







Amouage, the independent Omani High Perfumery House, celebrates turning 40 years young with a bang as it lit up the record-breaking skyscraper.

Dubai, 19

December, 2023 – Drawing a host of special guests, Amouage projected an immersive movie onto Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building and a distinctive symbol of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, followed by a soire. The cinematic masterpiece paid a special tribute to Amouage's unique history, during which the House has redefined the Arabian art of perfumery and garnered a global reputation for bringing innovation and true artistry to all its finely crafted perfumes. Meanwhile, Burj Khalifa is located within the premises of the Dubai Mall, one of the world's most visited retail and lifestyle destinations, where Amouage recently opened its boutique, marking a significant milestone in the House's international expansion plans.

“Amouage has been captivating fragrance connoisseurs from across the globe through its unique craftsmanship and repertoire of over fifty unrivalled luxury perfumes,” said Sayyid Khalid Al Busaidi, Chairman of Amouage.“Throughout the past four decades, Amouage has been leaving a timeless mark and footprints on the sands of time while our foundation, our Omani roots and heritage, stood the test of time and has always been a stimulus for further global expansion and leveraging creativity and innovation.”



Marco Parsiegla, Chief Executive Officer of Amouage, added,“As we continue to reach out globally, we simultaneously preserve and promote Oman's rich heritage and culture. And that is what this short film is all about, as Amouage is Oman and Oman is Amouage. During recent years, we have taken our legacy to even more ambitious heights, pushing the boundaries of innovation, redefining the art of modern fragrance-making, luxury and reimaging the way our clientele conceives the craft and artistry of perfumery.”



Commissioned by Amouage, the short movie projected on the Burj Khalifa provides an immersive and 3D experience that took the guests on a journey, allowing them to develop an even deeper personal connection with Amouage. The passage of time is one of the clip's threads, symbolised by the grains of sand and the arched pathways, while it also features Amouage's recently reimagined first creations, Cristal and Gold Man and Woman, and other beloved fragrances. It tells of Oman's three natural treasures used in many of Amouage's perfumes. The 'Amouade' comprises the royal Frankincense from precious trees in the South of Oman, the scentful Rock Rose from Oman's Al Hajar mountains, and the valuable Ambergris from the Sea of Oman.

Amouage is, and always has been, a juxtaposition of reinvention and timelessness. As its 40th anniversary year is drawing to a close, a year characterised by record-breaking sales of Amouage's finely crafted perfumes around the world, 2024 is expected to be another exciting year for the High Perfumery House, with more special announcements to come.