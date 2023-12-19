Bengaluru: Fatal Car Crash Claims Life Of Amazon Manager At Magadi Road NICE Junction

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A tragic road accident unfolded near the Magadi Road Nice Road Junction in Bengaluru, resulting in a fatal collision between a car and a parked lorry. The harrowing incident, within the jurisdiction of the Kamakshipalya Traffic Police Station, led to the untimely demise of a young man named Santosh.

The collision occurred when a car, for reasons yet to be determined, rammed into the rear of a stationary lorry. The impact left the car severely damaged, and tragically, Santosh, a manager at Amazon, lost his life on the spot.

The abrupt and devastating loss of Santosh, who was actively engaged in his role at the esteemed company, has cast a pall of sorrow over the community. The Kamakshipalya Traffic Police Station is conducting inquiries into the incident to ascertain the precise sequence of events leading to the tragic collision. The sudden and shocking nature of this accident has left friends, family, and colleagues of Santosh deeply saddened and in mourning.