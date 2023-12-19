Lukin Center's Montclair Location Thrives: Announcing The Expansion To 6 Dedicated Offices For Mental Health Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Montclair community celebrates as the Lukin Center for Psychotherapy expands to encompass 6 dedicated offices, offering expert mental health services.

- Dr. Konstantin LukinMONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Since its inception, the Lukin Center for Psychotherapy has been a beacon of excellence in the field of mental health. Founded in 2014 by Dr. Konstantin Lukin and Dr. Paula Yanes-Lukin, the center has continually demonstrated its commitment to providing evidence-based, compassionate care to New Jersey residents. Now, in a testament to its success and the trust placed in its services, Lukin Center's Montclair location proudly announces its expansion to six dedicated offices.The expansion is more than just a physical growth; it's a reflection of the Lukin Center's unwavering commitment to ensuring that every individual receives tailored, comprehensive care. Dr. Lukin highlights the essence of this commitment, stating, "Each patient deserves a therapeutic experience that resonates with their unique journey. Our expansion allows us to serve more individuals, ensuring they find the right fit with our clinicians."The broad spectrum of services, including individualized psychotherapy, medication management, neuropsych evaluations , community education, and more, remains a cornerstone of the Montclair branch. In addition to these services, their integrated in-house psychiatric services offer patients a seamless and coordinated treatment trajectory.At the heart of this expansion lies an exceptional team of therapists, each bringing a unique skill set and dedication to the center:Elizabeth Palumbo, Psy.D.: A licensed psychologist, Dr. Palumbo brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in cognitive-behavioral therapeutic techniques.Geoffrey Hillback, LCSW: With extensive experience as a psychotherapist, Geoffrey employs an integrative approach tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.Jill Sohn, MA, LAC, NCC: Jill's specialty as a psychotherapist lies in providing clients with practical tools and strategies to navigate life's challenges.Jamie Scarnaty, LSW: Jamie, as a psychotherapist, places emphasis on creating a nurturing therapeutic environment for her clients.Justin Marcus, LCSW: A seasoned psychotherapist, Justin's approach is rooted in understanding and empathy.Laura Hollahan, Psy.D.: Laura brings with her the dual expertise of a psychotherapist with a doctorate in psychology, ensuring in-depth care for her patients.Maia Postle, LCSW: Apart from her role as a psychotherapist, Maia serves as the Assistant Director of Clinical Operations, ensuring the smooth functioning of the center and high-quality care.Madison Rowohlt, MA, LAC, CCTP: A certified clinical trauma professional, Madison offers specialized care for individuals navigating trauma.Lauren Bomberg, LPC, BC-DMT: Lauren Bomberg, a psychotherapist, excels in treating young children with developmental and emotional challenges, and supports their parents, using creative, evidence-based methods, including CBT and DBT.Jeremy Furhman, LPC: Jeremy is a psychotherapist specializing in the treatment of children, adolescents, and young adults. His expertise in emotional and behavioral symptom management has helped his clients cope with mood, learning, developmental, and behavioral disorders, such as: Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Oppositional Defiant Disorder, Anxiety Disorders, and Autism.The Lukin Center's Montclair expansion signifies more than just the growth of a branch – it's the embodiment of their mission to make high-quality mental health services accessible to all. With six state-of-the-art offices, Montclair residents have an even greater opportunity to engage with and benefit from the center's expertise.All residents of Montclair and its neighboring areas are warmly invited to explore the Lukin Center's expanded facilities and services. With their robust team, advanced treatment modalities, and now, even more, space dedicated to healing, achieving mental well-being has never been more attainable.About Lukin Center at MontclairFounded in 2014 by Dr. Konstantin Lukin and Dr. Paula Yanes-Lukin, the Lukin Center has become synonymous with evidence-based psychotherapy and psychiatry services that are uniquely tailored to each individual's needs. The center's reputation in New Jersey is unparalleled, and it continues to grow in its mission and impact.To schedule an appointment with Lukin Center in Montclair, feel free to call (973) 920-3160.

Dr. Konstantin Lukin

Lukin Center

+1 9739203160

email us here