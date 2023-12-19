Kuwait Embassy In Washington Lowers Flag To Half-Mast, Receives Mourners

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Flying its flag at half-mast, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Washington organized a three-day reception to receive mourners offering condolences over the passing away of the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Among the key mourners were the Kuwaiti Ambassador in Washington Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah, Arab and foreign ambassadors and senior US officials, who voiced heartfelt solace and sorrow over the demise of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Speaking to KUNA, the Kuwaiti ambassador said she offered heartfelt condolences to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the government and people of Kuwait over the late Amir.

Paying tribute to the late Amir, she said his qualities of giving, moderation, balance and tolerance would remain etched in everyone's memories, praying to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon his soul and to rest him in the best place of Paradise.

For his part, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, also speaking to KUNA, said he, on his behalf and behalf of the US Department of State, extended condolences to the State of Kuwait over the late Amir.

He added that the US stands side by side with the government and people of Kuwait at this sad moment.

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking, after offering condolences at the embassy, told KUNA that he had stayed in Kuwait for a couple of years, when he met with the late Amir on several occasions in the context of strong friendly relations between Kuwait and the US.

Former US Ambassador in Kuwait Edward Ghoneim said it was a very sad moment to hear the news of the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, noting that he had had a strong relationship with the late Amir for long years.

He extended sincere solace and commiserations to the government and people of Kuwait over the passing away of the late Amir.

Tunisian Ambassador to the US Hanene Tajouri lamented that the Amir's death was a loss not only to Kuwait but to the entire Arab world as well, noting that his great heritage would be engraved in the memories of generations to come.

The French Embassy's Counselor Dora Cattuti expressed her country's heartfelt condolences to Al-Sabah Family and the people of Kuwait over the passing away of the Amir.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Brazil, over the last three days, received mourners who had offered heartfelt condolences over the demise of the Amir of Kuwait.

The embassy said in a release that many Brazilian officials, deputies and representatives of foreign diplomatic missions in Brazil as well as civil society organizations signed the embassy's condolence book.

Furthermore, the Brazilian parliament observed a minute of silence as a sign of mourning following the passing away of the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

amm









MENAFN19122023000071011013ID1107629712