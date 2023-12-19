Almana Group Of Hospitals Introduces Revolutionary Radiation Therapy For Cancer Patients

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dammam, KSA – Almana Group of Hospitals, the leading healthcare provider in the Eastern Province, is proud to announce the successful treatment of its first patient using Surface Guided Radiation Therapy (SGRT). This ground-breaking achievement, which took place this week, marks a major milestone in patient care within Saudi Arabia, specifically in the field of cancer treatment.

The introduction of the SGRT system showcases Almana Group of Hospitals' commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to better serve cancer patients. SGRT offers several significant benefits that revolutionize the radiation therapy process, enhancing safety, accuracy, and patient experience.

One of the key advancements brought by SGRT is the ability to save the heart during left breast radiation therapy. The left breast's proximity to the heart has posed challenges in the past, exposing patients to potential cardiac complications. However, with the implementation of the SGRT technology, Almana can now ensure minimal radiation exposure to the heart during treatment, protecting patients and reducing long-term risks.

Dr. Hamdan Alsweilmeen, Hematology and Oncology Consultant and Head of Almana Oncology Center in Dammam, explains:“Using a technique called Deep Inspiration Breath Hold (DIBH), we can safely move the heart away from the breast during therapy. SGRT plays a crucial role in ensuring the heart is in the right position. With sub-millimeter accuracy, the system monitors thousands of points on the skin, detecting any motion as the patient holds their breath. If a deviation occurs, the radiation beam is automatically turned off, ensuring the patient's cancer is treated while their heart remains protected.”

The introduction of SGRT also offers the advantage of tattooless and markerless radiation therapy. Traditional treatments required permanent tattoos or marks on the patient's skin to assist radiation therapists in positioning them correctly. However, the SGRT advanced 3D camera technology eliminates the need for these marks, providing a non-invasive and contactless treatment experience.

Mana Almana, CEO of Almana Group of Hospitals, stated:“Our focus at Almana Group of Hospitals has always been patient-centric, and the implementation of SGRT is another step towards providing the best possible care to our cancer patients. We are proud to be at the forefront of medical advancements, and this accomplishment reaffirms our commitment to introducing new services that cater to the unique needs of cancer patients.”

Referrals from both within and outside the Almana network are welcome for patients seeking treatment using SGRT.

Dr. Reem Albeesh, a Radiation Oncologist Consultant in Almana Oncology Center in Dammam, emphasized,“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Almana Group of Hospitals. We aim to make a significant impact in the field of cancer treatment and bring new hope to patients across Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

Following this breakthrough, Almana Group of Hospitals has started the process to list its Oncology Centre in the Safer Radiation Therapy community, further establishing its dedication to delivering safer and more effective radiation therapy.

Almana continually introduces new services tailored to the unique needs of patients. Through these advancements, Almana strives to bring hope and improved outcomes to patients, not only in Saudi Arabia but worldwide.

About Almana Group of Hospitals: Established in 1949, Almana Group of Hospitals is the largest medical company and healthcare provider in the Eastern Province and serves to provide trusted, integrated care for communities across the Kingdom. Almana prides itself as a family healthcare provider of choice with four hospitals, three medical centers, and 30 clinics spread across four cities – Khobar, Dammam, Jubail, and Ahsa. As the first private general hospital to be set up in the Eastern Province, Almana's network of more than 6,600 clinical staff, including 800 doctors who treat over 52,000 annually and a further 1.6 million outpatients. Almana is committed to continuously advancing healthcare to provide patients with the highest international standard of care.