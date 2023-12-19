Tiramisu to Cannoli: 7 must-try Italian Desserts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Italy, a culinary haven, is celebrated for its exquisite desserts. From the iconic Tiramisu to the delicate Panna Cotta, these sweet delights reflect Italy's passion for flavors and culinary artistry. Let's embark on a brief journey through the enchanting world of Italian desserts

This classic dessert hailing from the Veneto region is made with layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and a mascarpone cheese mixture, dusted with cocoa powder

Originating from Sicily, cannoli are tube-shaped pastries filled with a sweet and creamy ricotta cheese filling. The crispy shell and rich filling make cannoli a delightful treat

Set custard that is typically flavored with vanilla and served with a berry or caramel sauce. Panna cotta is appreciated for its silky texture and subtle sweetness

Gelato is Italy's version of ice cream with a denser, smoother texture. Comes in flavors, ranging from chocolate, vanilla to unique options like pistachio, tiramisu, stracciatella

These almond-flavored cookies, often associated with the region of Lombardy, are made with almond flour, sugar, and egg whites. They have a crisp exterior

Popular during Italian festivals, especially on St. Joseph's Day, zeppole are deep-fried dough balls or fritters. They can be plain or filled with custard, ricotta, or pastry cream

While its origins are debated, baba is widely enjoyed in Italy, particularly in Naples. It's a small, yeast-risen cake soaked in a syrup, often flavored with rum