Allahabad HC Reserves Verdict In Jauhar Trust Land Deed Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Dec 19 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court has reserved its judgment on a writ petition filed by Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to take over land by cancelling the lease deed belonging to Jauhar University in Rampur.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra reserved the judgment after hearing both the parties.

However, the court also directed the state government to keep the helpline for children of Rampur Public School operative till the end of the academic year 2023-24.

Appearing for the trust, senior advocate Amit Saxena had alleged violation of principles of natural justice in the cancellation of the lease deed and sealing of the property by the state government.

On the other hand, advocate general Ajay Kumar Misra had defended the cancellation of the lease on grounds of blatant misuse of government land by erstwhile cabinet minister Mohammad Azam Khan.

The advocate general had alleged that Khan, while holding the portfolio of minister of minority affairs, headed the trust in the capacity of its chairman, which was a conflict of interest.

Earlier this year, the state government cancelled 3.24-acre land lease to Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, led by Azam Khan, citing lease condition violations.

The government alleged that originally the land was allotted for a research institute but a school was running on the property.

As per rules, after the cancellation of the lease, the possession of land automatically goes to the government.

