Pamela Bolado Stepping Up To Set World Record To Illuminate The Shadows Of Human Trafficking And Modern-Day Slavery

- Pamela Bolado, CEO and Founder, Mission Wonder WomenPENSACOLA, FLORIDA, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pamela Bolado , the accomplished children's book author, cleft advocate and social impact entrepreneur, is gearing up for a monumental challenge on January 11th, 2024 - she will be attempting to set a new world record for the 'farthest simulated distance climbed on a stair machine in 24 Hours' by a female, with the ambitious goal of surpassing 17 vertical kilometres, climbing 90,000 stairs.This remarkable feat is not just a physical accomplishment for Bolado but a powerful way to raise awareness for Human Trafficking Awareness Day. As the Founder of the Mission Wonder Women Foundation , Bolado is on a mission to make a positive impact and bring about meaningful change.The foundation, through its Author Scholarship Program, provides survivors of sex trafficking the opportunity to work with a publisher to share the extraordinary stories of the ordinary circumstances that led them to being trafficked. The program aims to empower survivors to understand the power of storytelling, offering a safe space for healing through the storytelling process.“Our mission is to foster inspiration and hope in survivors of sex trafficking by providing scholarships and entrepreneurial education”, explains Bolado,“We believe in the power of storytelling to heal and empower survivors, giving them the opportunity to share their experiences and impact and the world positively.”In addition to scholarships, the Mission Wonder Women Foundation offers an Entrepreneur Empowerment Program for Survivors of Sex Trafficking. This 12-week award-winning SBA-approved entrepreneurship training equips survivors with the skills and resources needed to build prosperous, independent lives, standing as a beacon of hope for healing and self-sufficiency.Bolado is not just stopping at breaking records and providing scholarships; she is taking her advocacy to the next level by unveiling the truth about familial trafficking. Through a series of impactful documentaries, Pamela will bring to light the haunting reality of familial trafficking, aiming to raise awareness, inspire action, and bring about meaningful change.“Our mission is to amplify voices and expose injustice,” she says,“By sharing these untold stories, we aim to generate empathy, challenge perceptions, and inspire society to take a stand against familial trafficking.”You can follow Bolado's record-setting journey through her website: Mission Wonder Women Foundation, and on social media: IG: @MissionWonderWomenSupporters are encouraged to contribute to the docuseries fund, as every donation will help continue the production of compelling and impactful stories that amplify the voices of survivors, provide resources for success, and raise awareness on a global scale. The ultimate goal is to create a world where no person, family, or community is torn apart by trafficking.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Rania Walker, PR & Media Relations, Front Door PR...416-258-8953About Pamela Bolado:Pamela is the founder and CEO of Mission Wonder Women. Born and raised in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, Pamela is an entrepreneur, nonprofit founder, skincare developer, magazine and event creator, podcaster, cleft lip warrior and proud ambassador for Smile Train. Transitioning has always come naturally to Pamela; she resided in Kuwait for a decade before marrying her US Air Force pilot. As one of the few Canadians who remained in Kuwait after the evacuation amidst Operation Iraqi Freedom, Pamela built a shelter in her home where she would seek refuge with her then-one-year-old baby, and provide support to other women. Pamela began her formal quest to empower women in 2018 through Mission Wonder Woman. It has since branched into a global effort to shine a bright light on the extraordinary women of the world! Pamela is a mom of three boys and a military spouse who now lives in Florida.About Mission Wonder Women Foundation:Women Who Do Wonders International (WWDW) is a global collective of women who thrive on supporting, and amplifying the power of women athletes, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and filmmakers working to bring visibility and improve the lives of women and children around the world. Mission Wonder Women Foundation is a nonprofit partner of Imprint Global Fund EIN: 87-3310889

