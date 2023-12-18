New Survey Reveals Striking Generational Differences In AC Usage And Awareness Of Its Environmental Impact

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



63% of 18–24-year-olds prefer to set AC temperature below 21 degrees compared to just 34% of 45 plus respondents 15% of 18-24-year-olds unaware AC temperature adjustments save energy; with an alarming 27% unlikely to adjust even if they knew.

United Arab Emirates– New research into the UAE's cooling habits has revealed striking generational differences in AC usage and the understanding of its environmental impacts.

Despite growing up in a world dominated by discussions about climate change and environmental responsibility, the survey, conducted by cooling experts Taqeef, showed that younger residents in the country are more likely to excessively cool indoor spaces with 63% of 18–24-year olds revealing they prefer to set their AC temperature to below 21 degrees (compared to just that of 34% of 45 plus respondents). This is in stark contrast to the recommended 24 degree set point for optimum comfort and energy efficiency.

The survey of 1,000 UAE residents, between the ages of 18 and 60 years, also highlighted that environmental awareness and action don't always go hand in hand, especially with the younger demographic, as the research showed 15% of 18-24-year-old respondents were unaware that adjusting the AC temperature could result in energy and environmental savings. 27% said even with this knowledge they would be unlikely to adjust their AC temperature settings.

Marwa Koheji, Humanities Research Fellow at New York University Abu Dhabi, said“From my own work, there has been a shared view among younger generations that their tolerance to heat has diminished, particularly when they realize that just a few generations ago, people lived with no or minimal air-conditioning in the Gulf. One could argue that there is some validity to these generational differences in thermal expectations, especially when we consider that comfort is not static but rather depends on what the body has been exposed to.”

This younger generation – who have grown up with convenience and comfort – are less likely to compromise on their indoor temperature settings than their older counterparts. 63% of them admitted to not feeling content with the temperature at home, compared to 65% of those aged 35 and above. This age-related divergence highlights the homeowner or bill payer is more likely to consider the balancing act between comfort and cost and to translate this into more energy-efficient practices in their AC use.

Despite the generational differences, UAE residents (91%) demonstrated a profound understanding of the connection between air conditioning (AC) temperature settings, utility bills, and the environment, including climate change. And a significant 60% of respondents expressed a willingness to adjust their AC temperature settings if it leads to substantial cost savings and a positive impact on the planet. Increasing the AC temperature by just 1 degree Celsius can result in approximately 6% electricity savings while reducing carbon pollution by up to 340kg1.

Commenting on the survey results, Tariq Al Ghussein, Chairman and CEO of Taqeef said“It's incredibly encouraging that our research reveals that the majority of UAE residents are receptive to the idea of 'Conscious Cooling' – a mantra we try to promote to ensure every AC user does their part to reduce the impact of cooling on the environment. At the same time, it's fascinating to observe the impact of age on AC habits. These insights underscore the significance of moving away from a 'one-size-fits-all' approach to thermal comfort. Instead, we should embrace solutions that acknowledge gender and age-related variations. This not only helps us reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions but also enhances overall health and well-being.”

About Taqeef:

Taqeef is the pioneer in desert cooling systems in the UAE and the premier air conditioning solutions provider in the Middle East. Established in 1972, Taqeef continues to deliver groundbreaking technology and exceptional service. The company is devoted to advancing responsible air conditioning use and endorsing environmental efficiency in the industry across the Middle East.