Global Construction Management Software Growth Opportunities - Harnessing Cloud And Mobile-Enabled Capabilities Is Crucial For Launching New Products

Construction management software is a vital project management tool including a suite of software and applications specifically designed for construction industry stakeholders to reduce paperwork, mitigate costs, improve labor productivity and safety, and automate and streamline tasks, workflows, and data across the project lifecycle. The software is generally used by architectural, engineering, and construction professionals, general contractors, and specialty contractors involved in the construction process.

The key features and functionalities of the software analyzed in this study are project planning and scheduling, budget and cost control, document management, quality control and safety, procurement and supply chain management, workforce management, reporting and analytics, collaboration, and communication with stakeholders.

For simplicity's sake, the market has been segmented into four categories based on the software features and functionalities. They are project management, construction financials, quality, safety and compliance, and field productivity and management.

This study examines revenue accrued directly by the vendor from the sale of construction management software to owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, and AEC professionals.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Product Segmentation

Top Performers and Emerging Innovators

Growth Metrics



Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast



Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Competitive Environment Revenue Share and Analysis

Top 5 Companies



Autodesk

Oracle

Procore

Sage Trimble

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Regional Outlook



North America

Europe

APAC Rest of the World

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Construction Analytics

Growth Opportunity 2: AI-enabled Construction Management Growth Opportunity 3: High Growth Regions



