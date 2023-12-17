Moe Taylor And Dewey Paul Moffitt Announce The Puerto Aventuras International Film Festival's Inaugural Gala, April 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Puerto Aventuras

PAIFF Logo

Puerto Aventuras Resort

PAIFF will showcase international films, host filmmaker Q&As, host a banquet gala, and other events throughout Puerto Aventuras.

PUERTO AVENTURAS, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Film Submission and DeadlineThe doors to PAIFF swing open to the global film community on Dec 21, 2023, inviting submissions from emerging and established filmmakers alike. With a submission deadline set for January 30th, 2024, and a late deadline of February 29, 2023. Details can be found at the following websites:Festival MissionPAIFF stands as a testament to the unique power of storytelling through film. Envisioned as a platform for filmmakers to captivate an audience that deeply appreciates the art of cinema, the festival aims to foster a community of cultural exchange among filmmakers, film enthusiasts, and the vibrant local community.Founders' VisionIn the union of Moe Taylor of BrainDagger Films , whose films have claimed top honors in over sixty international film festivals, and Dewey Paul Moffitt , a seasoned festival producer with a legacy spanning three decades, PAIFF finds its visionary architects. Together, they aim to shape an event that not only supports but elevates the cinematic community to new heights.Location: A Picturesque SettingPAIFF will take against the breathtaking backdrop of Puerto Aventuras on the Riviera Maya coast, with its luxurious resorts and crystal-clear beaches.Cultural Impact and Global ReachNestled within the rich cultural tapestry of Puerto Aventuras and boasting accessibility to international airports, PAIFF emerges as a cinematic pilgrimage site. Anticipated to draw a diverse, global audience, the festival aims to enhance its prestige and impact within the international film industry.A Vibrant Cultural AdditionMore than a mere festival, PAIFF is a vibrant addition to the cultural landscape. It transcends boundaries to offer a unique experience for filmmakers, celebrities, and enthusiasts alike, celebrating the magic of cinema and the universal stories that bind us all.Join UsEvent schedule and film listings will be scheduled in March 2024.

Moe Taylor

BrainDagger Films

+1 9707734579

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

"As Organism", Moe Taylor's pilot episode for the groundbreaking BrainDagger Films series, "Knowledge is Good".