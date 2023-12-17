Infrastructure Object Hit As Russians Attack Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An infrastructure facility was damaged in the Dnipropetrovsk region's town of Nikopol, following Russia's attack on December 17, 2023.
The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
During the day, Russian occupiers launched three drone attacks on Nikopol. In addition, the enemy twice struck the town with heavy artillery.
“An infrastructure object was damaged. Fortunately, no casualties were reported,” Lysak noted.
A reminder that, on December 16, 2023, three people were injured in Russia's shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol district.
