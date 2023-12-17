HISTORIC: Akash Weapon System Successfully Hits 4 Unmanned Aerial Targets In One Go (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The power of the indigenous Akash Missile system was showcased during the Astrashakti 2023 exercise held at Suryalanka Air Force station in Andhra Pradesh. During the Astrashakti exercise conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on December 12, a single Akash missile system successfully targeted and engaged four unmanned aerial targets simultaneously. By utilizing a single firing unit, India has achieved a remarkable milestone as the first country to demonstrate the ability to engage four targets simultaneously at approximately 30 km ranges through command guidance.



During the exercise, four targets approached together in a tight or a close group from one direction and then separated to launch simultaneous attacks on defence assets from various directions.

The Akash missile system consisted of a Firing Level Radar (FLR), a Firing Control Center (FCC), and two Akash Air Force Launcher (AAFL) launchers equipped with five missiles each. The FLR successfully detected and tracked the air scenario, providing an updated status of the four targets to higher authorities at the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) level.



The targets were given to an Akash firing unit to eliminate the threat. The firing unit then assigned the launchers, and the commander in charge of the firing control center issued the commands to launch when the system indicated it was capable. Two missiles were launched from two launchers, and the same launcher was used for the next two targets.

Within a short period of time, four missiles were launched and FLR successfully directed all of them towards their intended targets. All four targets, which were approximately 30 kilometres away, were successfully hit at the same time.

The Akash Missile System, which is a high-tech surface-to-air missile (SAM) system made in India, has been in use by the Armed Forces for almost ten years. It is crucial for protecting the skies of India and ensuring national security.

The Akash System was purchased by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force for a sum of Rs 30,000 crore, marking it as one of the biggest orders for an indigenous missile system.



The systems were manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Electronics Corporation of India Limited, and BEML Limited, along with smaller businesses and other industry partners.