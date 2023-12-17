               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Hungary Warned It Would Veto Bulgaria's Schengen Entry


12/17/2023 1:10:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hungary has warned Bulgaria that it will veto its accession to the Schengen zone if Russia does not reverse its decision to raise the tariff on natural gas transit through its territory, Azernews reports.

Péter Szijjártó, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations, said in an interview with Pannon RTV.

"If this continues for a long time and threatens the security of Hungary's energy supply, we will veto their membership in the Schengen zone," the minister said.

The minister said a decision on Bulgaria's Schengen membership could be made soon, while Sofia was thinking about cancelling a law on raising natural gas tariffs that was previously passed by the country's parliament.

