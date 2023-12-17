Hungary Warned It Would Veto Bulgaria's Schengen Entry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hungary has warned Bulgaria that it will veto its accession to
the Schengen zone if Russia does not reverse its decision to raise
the tariff on natural gas transit through its territory, Azernews reports.
Péter Szijjártó, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and
External Economic Relations, said in an interview with Pannon
RTV.
"If this continues for a long time and threatens the security of
Hungary's energy supply, we will veto their membership in the
Schengen zone," the minister said.
The minister said a decision on Bulgaria's Schengen membership
could be made soon, while Sofia was thinking about cancelling a law
on raising natural gas tariffs that was previously passed by the
country's parliament.
