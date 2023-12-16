Khasawneh Inaugurates Aqaba Back Road, Wadi Yutum Bridge

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh inaugurated on Thursday the Aqaba Back Road (Truck Road) extending between Wadi Yutum Bridge and the Licensing Bridge after rehabilitation and maintenance during his on-site visit to Aqaba.

Khasawneh emphasised the need to ensure the quality and safety of roads in Aqaba and across the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development funded the rehabilitation and maintenance of the road with a total cost of JD24 million.

Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Al Samen said that the parallel lane will be closed for expedited maintenance, focusing on repairs, lighting units and safety enhancements, to ensure users convenience and safety.

Khasawneh also inaugurated Wadi Yutum Bridge in Aqaba after completing maintenance and rehabilitation, with an investment of approximately JD395,000. The 200-metre bridge underwent extensive maintenance in both directions, adhering to the latest safety standards and precautions.

Khasawneh also highlighted that these initiatives align with the government's commitment to delivering optimal services for citizens as per the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein, according to a Prime Ministry statement. .

President of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority Nayef Fayez and Aqaba Governor Khaled Hajjaj attended the opening ceremony of the project.