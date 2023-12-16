RACA Launches Palestine Duty Relief Campaign

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities in Qatar (RACA) launched the "Palestine Duty " relief campaign, in partnership with the Qatar Red Crescent Society and Qatar Charity, and in co-operation with the Qatar Media Corporation (Qatar TV), to help those affected by the aggression on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, RACA said that this campaign comes within the framework of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people and provides relief to the victims of the aggression on the Gaza Strip, especially the injured, orphans, children, widows, pregnant women, and the elderly. The agency said that it will use these donations to purchase urgently needed medicines, food, emergency shelter supplies, clothing, water, cleaning and hygiene supplies, as well as children's and women's supplies for the people of Gaza.

On December 18th, the state's National Day, Qatar TV will broadcast the campaign live from the donation sites of the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara), Souq Waqif, and Darb Al Sai.

RACA called upon the generosity of the Qatari people and the esteemed residents to donate open-handedly to support the brethren in Gaza and to provide Palestinian families with a lifeline and strengthen their steadfastness on their land, stressing Gazans' urgent need for relief.

The authority pointed out that the ongoing aggression against Gaza caused the destruction of hospitals, the health system, the ecosystem, infrastructure, and water sources, cutting off fuel and electricity supplies, destroying half of Gaza's houses, and leaving people homeless during an extremely cold winter.

RACA stressed the gravity of the situation in Gaza, after more than 70 days of aggression, warning of the spread of famine and disease, which would harm an entire generation of Gazan children, considering the situation in the Strip as being horrific and disastrous, with dire consequences for the future of children and their families, who need urgent, rapid, and life-saving support.

