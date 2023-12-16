Surat Diamond Bourse, World's Largest Office Building, Opens Sunday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 'Surat Diamond Bourse,' the world's largest corporate office hub, aiming to redefine global rough and polished diamond trading.

PM Modi is set to unveil a revolutionary chapter in the diamond industry with the inauguration of the 'Surat Diamond Bourse' this Sunday

This colossal complex, standing at a cost of Rs 3400 crore, is not just a building but an architectural marvel

Spanning 35.54 acres, the Surat Diamond Bourse is the world's largest interconnected building, surpassing even the iconic Pentagon.



Designed to accommodate 4,200 traders from 175 countries, the bourse aspires to become the epicentre of the global diamond trade. It has the potential to generate 1.5 lakh jobs

Prime Minister Modi, recognizing the significance of this venture, envisions the Surat Diamond Bourse as a hub for trade, innovation, and collaboration.



Traditionally known as the Diamond City, Surat has transformed into a global diamond processing hub. The Surat Diamond Bourse marks a monumental step in Surat's economic landscape.

Dwarfing the Israel Diamond Exchange in both size and scope, the Surat Diamond Bourse not only houses more offices but also offers a comprehensive array of services.



The inauguration of the Surat Diamond Bourse signifies India's prowess in the diamond industry, representing growth, innovation, and a global outlook.



Under PM Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, this monumental complex has become a symbol of the nation's capabilities, ready to leave an indelible mark on the world stage