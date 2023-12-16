SANY India Surpasses 30,000 Machines On Ground, Driving India\'S Infrastructure Development

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, December 15, 2023: SANY India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, has announced a significant milestone wherein the company has surpassed the 30,000-machine mark in India. This achievement is a testament to SANY India\'s commitment to provide high â€“ quality, reliable and innovative equipment to the Indian market.



SANY India has been a pioneer in the Indian construction machinery industry for over two decades. It has successfully expanded to a growing network of 42 dealers and over 260 customer touchpoints in India and South Asia. SANY India has a strong presence across all segments of the industry, including road construction, mining, infrastructure, and real estate. SANY India\'s wide range of products includes excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, Piling rigs, Dump Trucks, port machinery, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, motor graders, pavers, milling machine, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, wind turbine generators and many more.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr Deepak Garg, Managing Director of SANY and South Asia said, \"Surpassing 30,000 machines operating across India fills us with immense pride. This significant milestone reaffirms our unwavering commitment to the domestic construction equipment market, and we foresee a future brimming with potential for further growth. Our unwavering pursuit of excellence remains at the core of our mission, driving us to constantly surpass our own benchmarks and deliver exceptional value to our customers. As we embark on the next chapter of our journey, we pledge to continue innovating, pushing boundaries, and redefining industry standards, all while upholding the values that have propelled us to this remarkable achievement.\"



He further added, \"We are honoured to be recognised as \"Naye Bharat ka Nirmata\", with over 30,000 Sany machines actively contributing to every major and minor infrastructure project across the nation. We are not merely participants; we are at the heart of India\'s infrastructure. This statement captures the central role we play in shaping the nation\'s progress. Through unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, we are confident in our ability to continue contributing significantly to the development of India\'s infrastructure landscape. We are deeply grateful for the trust and support that our customers have placed in us, and we look forward to continuing to serve them with the highest levels of quality, reliability, and performance.\"



Sany India has been advocating and practicing \'Vocal for Local\' since its inception. By emphasizing local manufacturing, the company strives to diminish costs and streamline the supply chain, thereby making eco-friendly equipment more economically accessible for customers. Presently, the company has attained a localization rate of 40%, with an ambitious target to elevate it to 75% within the next 3-5 years. This strategic initiative not only addresses cost-related challenges but also aligns with SANY\'s steadfast commitment to sustainability. Furthermore, SANY has made substantial investments in research and development, ensuring that its products remain at the forefront of technological innovation.



ABOUT SANY India



SANY India offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, SANY India invested more than INR 1000 crores to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in multiple Business verticals viz: Earth Moving, Lifting, Foundation, Mining, Ports, Concrete, Roads and Renewable Energy solutions. Presently, SANY India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, milling machine, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.



The company has already established a strong network of around 42 dealers and 260 touch points across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. SANY has more than 30000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, SANY India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India\'s focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

