Russian Subversive Groups Tried To Enter Ukraine Seven Times In Past Two Weeks - Nayev

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past two weeks, seven attempts by enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups to cross the border into Ukraine were recorded.
Ukraine's Joint Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev, said in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Subversive and reconnaissance groups enter from Bryansk, Kursk and partially Belgorod regions through Chernihiv, Sumy regions and Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv region. In total, there were seven enemy attempts to enter the territory of Ukraine in the past two weeks. In five cases, Ukrainian defenders managed to detect these attempts in a timely manner and inflicted fire on the enemy, who then retreated after suffering losses," the commander said. Read also:
Sumy region intensifies construction of fortifications
In particular, according to him, one of the subversive and reconnaissance groups tried to cross the state border in the area of Myropillia, Sumy region. Thanks to technical means, Ukrainian forces detected them in a timely manner and inflicted fire damage on the enemy using mortars, artillery and small arms.
As reported by Ukrinform, the first and second lines of defense in Chernihiv region are being reinforced in the most dangerous areas.
